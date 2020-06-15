JUVE VS AC MILAN-2ND LEG COPPA ITALIA

Thirteen-time winners, Juventus reached the COPPA Italia final on the away goals rule at AC Milan’s expense as Italy’s football season restarted at the weekend.

Juventus advanced on the away goals rule at AC Milan’s expense. The 1st leg ended in a 1-1 draw at the San Siro in Milan, while the 2nd leg finished goalless in Turin.

Dries Mertens became Napoli’s record scorer after his goal edged out Inter Milan 1-nil in the 2nd leg and sent the five-time winners into the COPPA Italia final. Napoli won the two-leg tie 2-1 on aggregate after the 1st leg ended in a 1-1 draw.

Napoli, who last won the competition in 2014, will meet Juventus in the final without any fans present on Wednesday at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.







