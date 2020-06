MR DELON AUGUSTIN EDWARDS better known as PETE of Glamorgan Village formerly of Ashburton, Gomea died on Friday June 5th at the age of 43. The funeral takes place on Saturday June 20th at the Hope For Life Restoration Ministries, Arnos Vale. The Body lies at the church from 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Belair Cemetery. The Bus “Bigger Ford”, the Van “Keebz” and the Van with Registration Number 728 will transport persons wishing to attend the funeral.







