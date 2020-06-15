Over 150 Vincentians to be repatriated

More than one hundred and fifty Vincentians will be repatriated by Sea and Air during this week.

A Media Release from the Health Services Committee says fifty-nine Crew Members from Royal Caribbean Cruise Line and three from Disney Cruise Lines, will arrive at Port Kingstown today June 15.

Crew members employed by the Norwegian Cruise Line company are scheduled to arrive later this week and nineteen Vincentians studying in Barbados were expected to arrive yesterday Sunday June 14, at the Argyle International Airport.

On arrival the nationals will be processed according to the established risk based repatriation protocols, aimed at minimizing any new introduction of COVID-19 to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Outstanding COVID-19 PCR results received from the CARPHA Public Health Lab over the past week revealed no new positive cases.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines therefore continues to have two active COVID-19 cases of a total of twenty-seven recorded positive cases.

Meanwhile … A post mortem conducted on the repatriated RCCL Crew member who sadly died on Tuesday June 9, confirmed that his death was unrelated to COVID-19.

The Health Services Subcommittee is reminding the public that it is still very important to maintain the public health measures, which include hand hygiene, cough etiquette, physical distancing of at least 3-6 feet in public spaces where feasible, the smart use of masks and strict adherence to quarantine and isolation.

The Committee says these measures are even more critical as more Vincentians return home and intra-regional travel increases.

<p><script async=”” src=”//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js”></script><br><!– General Banner –><br><ins class=”adsbygoogle” style=”display: inline-block; width: 468px; height: 60px;” data-ad-client=”ca-pub-7985136634810398″ data-ad-slot=”2129812405″></ins></p>

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related