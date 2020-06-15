Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves commemorates Guyanese activist Dr. Walter Rodney

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has highlighted the contributions made by the late Guyanese Activist, Dr. Walter Rodney, who was assassinated on June 13, 1980

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Rodney, who has been dubbed a Historian, Scholar, Educator, Prolific Author and Pan Africanist.

Speaking on the Issue at Hand Radio Discussion Program yesterday, Prime Minister Gonsalves again expressed concern about Dr. Rodney’s assassination.

He called for those responsible for his death to be brought to justice.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also said that Dr. Rodney must be remembered for his immense contributions to the Caribbean Region.

Dr. Walter Rodney, born in 1942, was killed by a bomb hidden in a walkie-talkie, on June 13, 1980.







