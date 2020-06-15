The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Band is appealing to more youths to seek careers in the Music Industry so they can emulate the success stories of renowned Vincentians.

This appeal was made by Sergeant Junior Ross during a ceremony which was held last week for the Melisizwe Brothers, a Canadian-based Vincentian musical trio, to donate five pieces of musical instruments to the Police Band.

The Melisizwe Brothers are world renowned for writing, recording, and producing their own music and collaborating with other musicians in the music industry.

Sergeant Ross said there are limitless possibilities for people to be successful in the Music industry as he highlighted that the creative and Cultural Industries as just as important as having an education.

Sergeant Ross is also encouraging parents to support their children’s participation in the creative arts as Mark James has done with his sons the Melisizwe Brothers, to ensure their success.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related