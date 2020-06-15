Vincentians are being encouraged to donate blood

Lab Technician at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital Kamala Questelles is urging nationals to come forward and donate blood to ensure there is ample supply at the Blood Bank.

Miss Questelles made the appeal, as St. Vincent and the Grenadines joined the global community in observing World Blood Donor Day yesterday.

She says the day serves to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood.

Miss Questelles says additional measures will soon be in place to increase blood collection from voluntary blood donors.

This year, World Blood Donor Day is focused on the theme “Safe Blood Saves Lives.







