WINDIES FAST BOWLER ROACH SAID NO FRIENDS IN UPCOMING TEST MATCH

West Indies fast bowler, Kemar Roach has warned that there will be “no friendships” between his team mates and England’s fast bowler, Jofra Archer during upcoming Test Cricket series.

Barbados-born, Archer, 25, played three matches for West Indies Under-19 team before opting to play for England. He played against West Indies at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup but this summer’s series, starting on 8th of next month would be the first time he would be facing the West Indies in Tests.

Roach, also a Barbadian said: “It is all about winning and playing hard cricket, “Jofra has made his decision and is doing a fantastic job for his career, “There is no friendships with this series.”

The three-match series will be played at bio-secure venues in Southampton and Manchester without spectators, something which Roach said could help West Indies as England will be without their usual vocal support.

Roach expects the West Indies to employ the same aggressive, hostile bowling methods used when they beat England 2-1 in the Caribbean last year.







