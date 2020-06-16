ANTIGUAN ANDY ROBERTS LASHED OUT AT SELECTORS

Outspoken fast bowling legend, Antiguan, Sir Andy Roberts has lamented the ex¬clu¬sion of fast bowler, Jamaican, O-SHANE Thomas from the West Indies 14-man Cricket squad to England and queried the inclusion of struggling opener, Kraigg Brathwaite.

Thomas, restricted to white-ball cricket for West Indies since ma¬king his international debut two years ago, was named among 11 reserves who have travelled with the squad for the three-Test series.

Barbadian Brathwaite, meanwhile, the Caribbean team’s most experienced batsman with 59 Tests, has struggled in recent times.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related