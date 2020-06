The Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) said it is preparing to establish a water desalination plant in Port Elizabeth on the Grenadine island of Bequia.

Word of this has come from Chief Executive Officer of the CWSA, Garth Saunders.

Mr. Saunders said the CWSA’s Engineers have already completed the designs for the new facility.

Mr. Saunders said the CWSA is now awaiting funds to implement the project in Bequia.







