Parents are being encouraged to discipline their children in a positive manner

As most students remain at home because of the Covid 19 pandemic, parents and guardians here are being encouraged to seek positive ways to discipline their children from an early age.

The advice came from Teacher and Co-ordinator of the Child Friendly School Committee, Shaneika Laidlow, during the Interface programme aired on NBC Radio this morning.

Speaking on the topic; Positive discipline at home, Mrs. Laidlow said many parents often confuse punishment and discipline.

Mrs. Laidlow said positive discipline is a method where parents clearly communicate what behaviors are appropriate and reward good behavior.







