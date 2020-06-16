St. Vincent and the Grenadines remains committed to the British Monarchy under Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

The point was made by Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, as he addressed a Military Parade held on Saturday to commemorate the 94th birthday of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, The Second.

The parade was hosted by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force at the Old Montrose Parade Grounds.

The Prime Minister said Vincentians voted in favor of the Queen during a 2009 Referendum.







