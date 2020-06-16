“SVG Virtual Soca, Ragga & Calypso Monarch” to be held next month

Lester Iroha is the Proprietor of Envy Nightclub, one of the organizers of the SVG Virtual Soca, Ragga & Calypso Monarch Competition.

Mr. Iroha said Entertainers have not been releasing music, because there will be no Carnival this year

He said the competition is being held as an incentive to encourage local entertainers to release music, and to give them an opportunity to win cash and other prizes, if they participate.

Mr. Iroha explained how interested Entertainers can get involved in the competition. He said the deadline for submissions is June 22nd .

Mr. Iroha also explained how the judging will be held from the Preliminary round into the finals, which will be held on July 4th and 5th.







