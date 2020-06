The National Lotteries Authority has made a profit of 61.7 million dollars up to the end of May this year.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves last week, as he provided an update on this country response to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said although revenues from the 3-D Game have declined a bit, this game continues to generate most of the profits.







