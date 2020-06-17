BT SPORT TO RECEIVE MONEY FROM SPFL

BT Sport is set to receive a total of around £2.3 million in compensation from the Scottish Premiership Football League for matches missed when last season was halted early because of the coronavirus.

The two parties are close to agreeing a deal over a series of staged payments after weeks of negotiations. BT Sport’s five-year agreement to show matches ended at the conclusion of last season.

A deal has already been reached with Sky Sports to pay it around £1.5 million compensation over the next five years.

In November 2018, Sky struck an exclusive £160 million agreement to show 54 matches for each of the next five campaigns, starting in August.

Earlier this year, Scottish Premiership Football League Chief Executive Officer, Neil Doncaster was criticised for suggesting that BT Sport “haven’t given Scottish football the love they show other leagues”.







