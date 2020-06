St. Vincent and the Grenadines is among countries observing World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought today under the theme “Food, Feed, Fibre”.

The day has been designated by the United Nations to raise awareness of the presence of desertification and drought, highlighting methods of preventing them

Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence says this year’s theme highlights the importance of protecting the environment and sustainable land management.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related