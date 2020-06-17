PRYME applications can now be done online

Persons interested in applying for the Promoting Youth Micro Enterprises or PRYME program can now submit their applications online via pryme.vc.

The website was officially launched at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Conference Room yesterday, where the second batch of 80 individuals received their PRYME Grants.

Chairman of the PRYME Steering Committee Anthony Regisford delivered remarks at the ceremony which outlined some of the benefits of having an online application for the PRYME program.

Meanwhile, Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves said the PRYME program is a great initiative to assist the country in rising from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Gonsalves also urged the recipients to encourage their friends to apply for the PRYME program via the new website.







