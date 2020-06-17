St. Vincent records two new positive cases of COVID-19

Two new COVID-19 cases, were recorded here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday, following the receipt of eighty-three PCR results from the Caribbean Public Health Agency – CARPHA.

According to a release from the Health Services Sub-Committee, the new positive cases are both Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines crew members who arrived here on Monday, June 15th.

The Vincentian nationals, will now be isolated in a Government facility for fourteen days. A total of twenty-nine COVID-19 cases have now been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Negative COVID-19 PCR results for the remaining 57 Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines crew members who arrived on Monday 15th were also received.

These Vincentians will continue mandatory quarantine for a period of fourteen days. A second COVID-19 PCR test will be conducted prior to completion of this quarantine.

The requirement for a second PCR test before the completion of quarantine is part of the revised repatriation protocol for groups deemed to be of higher risk for being exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 VIRUS.

Meanwhile , All of the nineteen students who arrived from Barbados on Sunday June 14, tested negative by PCR COVID-19.

The Disney Crew members who arrived yesterday June 15, are still awaiting the results of their PCR COVID tests and will continue in a government approved quarantine facility.

The Health Services Sub-Committee is urging all Vincentians to remain vigilant and to support all of our returning nationals in their strict compliance with quarantine and isolation.

It says persons are placed in quarantine for stipulated periods because of their ongoing risk of being COVID-19 positive despite having a previous negative COVID-19 result.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related