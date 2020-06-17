Vincentian artiste are being prompted to sustain St. Vincent’s music industry

Vincentian music artistes are being encouraged to seek creative avenues to sustain the music industry in St. Vincent and the Grenadines during the Covid 19 pandemic.

The advice came from Proprietor of Envy Nightclub, Lester Iroha, one of the organizers of the SVG Virtual Soca, Ragga & Calypso Monarch Competition.

The competition, scheduled for July 4th and 5th, provides an opportunity for local artistes to win cash and other prizes.

Mr. Iroha said the music industry holds tremendous economic potential for this country in the post Covid 19 era.







