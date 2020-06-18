ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE FOOTBALL RESUMES

The English Premier League Football will resume today, with two matches after a 100-day absence because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aston Villa will host Sheffield United at Villa Park in London, and Champions, Manchester City will entertain Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

It is the first of 92 league games that will be packed into a frantic 40 days before the season concludes on 26th July. Fixtures will be played behind closed doors as one of a host of measures to prevent any further cases of the virus.







