Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonslaves refutes fallacious claims surrounding the Geothermal project

Prime minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves , has described as “untruths”, information circulating on social media about the failure of the Geothermal project at La Soufriere.

His comments came during his weekly interactive discussion on NBC’s Face to face program yesterday.

Emera Caribbean Inc. and Reyk-javik Geothermal, in association with the Government of St.Vincent and the Grenadines embarked on a 10 megawatt geothermal power plant at the foot of La Soufriere.

Responding to the comments on Facebook, the Prime Ministers refuted claims that the government stands to lose 200 million EC dollars already invested in the project.

The Prime Minister said the project is being funded primarily through grants provided by a number of international agencies.







