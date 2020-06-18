Radio communication devices continue to play a vital role in the transmission of information here in St.Vincent and the Grenadines and across the region

Radio communication devices are continuing to play a vital role in the transmission of information here in St.Vincent and the Grenadines and across the region.

The point was made by Director of the Youlou Radio Movement, Donald De Riggs, during NBC’s Face to face program on Tuesday, which focused on Emergency Communication and the Use of Ham Radio.

Ham radio, also known as Amateur radio, is the use of radio frequency spectrum for purposes of non-commercial exchange of messages, private recreation and emergency communication.

Mr. De Riggs said there are varying types of radios that operate on different frequencies and have multiplicity of applications.

The 69th meeting of OECS Authority is being held virtually today under the incoming Chairmanship of Prime Minister of the commonwealth of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit.

OECS heads of government join the Director General, Commissioners and senior staff of the Commission to discuss COVID-19 responses in Health, Education and Agriculture; the reopening of economies; and other key operational matters.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related