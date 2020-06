The St Lucia Cricket Association (SLCA) has confirmed that ten teams are set to participate in St Lucia’s Ten/10 Tournament from 23rd June to 8th July.

President of the Association, Carol Henry said 30 matches will be played at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground. There will be two matches each day, the first at 12:30 noon and the second at 2:30 in the afternoon.

The matches will be played under a “closed venue” protocol in view of coronavirus.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related