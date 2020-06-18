The Inland Revenue Department to provide assistance to persons having difficulty paying their taxes

Local businesses and tax payers which have been delinquent in fulfilling their tax obligations for various reasons, are said to be working closely with the Inland Revenue Department to address their challenges.

Comptroller of Inland Revenue, Kelvin Pompey, said the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the business climate and the collection of taxes, but he stressed that it is still a requirement under the law for individuals and businesses to pay their taxes.

Mr. Pompey said companies which are experiencing cash flow challenges can contact the Inland Revenue Department for assistance.







