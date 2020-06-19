JA ANTI DOPING NEW HEADQUARTERS

The recent opening of its new and more spacious headquarters, coupled with the gradual lifting of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions by the Government, paved the way for the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) to resume scheduled testing on Wednesday, after it was forced to halt the regulatory measure due to the pandemic.

JADCO Chairman, Alexander Williams said the new and improved headquarters will enable the commission to continue to build capacity and strengthen operations as it strives to provide world-class service to all stakeholders.

Williams explained that though testing was placed on hold, due to the global health crisis, JADCO had been continuing its fight against doping in sport by reaching out to and encouraging athletes during the lockdown.







