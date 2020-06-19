The National Geothermal project continues to persevere

News

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonslaves says work is continuing at the National Geothermal project at La Soufriere, despite claims circulating on  social media that the mega project has failed.

Emera Caribbean Inc. and Reyk-javik  Geothermal, in association with the Government of St. Vincent  and the Grenadines, embarked on a 10 megawatt geothermal power plant at the foot of La Soufriere.

Dr. Gonsalves said emphasis is being  placed on improving  productivity at the project and  that more resources will have to be invested in the project to ensure its viability.

                             



Advertisement