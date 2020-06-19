US CRICKET HALL OF FAME RECOMMEND CAMERON

The United States Cricket Hall of Fame has written to the current chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Shashank Manohar recommending former president of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Dave Cameron for the post of chairman of the ICC.

Michael Chambers, Executive Director of the Cricket Hall of Fame, wrote to Manohar stating: “The Cricket Hall of Fame would like to take this opportunity to recommend Cameron, past president of Cricket West Indies, to be considered for the job as chairman of ICC.

Manohar is to step down when his term ends this year. The ICC is set to discuss the process to elect its new chief soon. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief Colin Graves is favourite to fill the post.

The ICC stated: “The existing Chair confirmed he was not seeking an extension to his term but would support the board to ensure a smooth transition.”

The ICC president used to head the board of directors but the position largely became honorary after constitutional changes in 2014 saw the creation of the chairman’s post.

But Manohar initiated further reforms in 2016 and became the first independent chairman of the governing body with no formal links to any other country’s board. The position of the ICC president was also abolished then.

Manohar, a prominent Indian lawyer, was unanimously elected on a two-year term but resigned for personal reasons in March 2017, only to defer his resignation a week later. He was re-elected unopposed for a second two-year term in 2018.

The new chairman is set to formally take over when the ICC’s annual general meeting is held at the end of July.







