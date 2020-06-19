Youths are being encouraged to be cautious with the material they post on social media

A call is being made for Vincentians, particularly young people, to avoid posting materials on their social media profiles that may compromise their integrity and public image.

The advice came from Health Psychologist, Dr. Jozel Miller, while speaking on the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio.

Dr. Miller said persons must seek at all times to portray a positive image of themselves.

Dr. Miller said persons and businesses are becoming increasingly reliant on the information available on social media.







