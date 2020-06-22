The Imperial Champions Toastmasters Club has elected a new executive for the new Toastmasters’ year, set to begin July 1st.

The newly appointed executive immediately follows the club’s commemorative success in achieving President’s Distinguished Status which is the highest possible award that can be received by a Toastmasters Club from Toastmasters International, a distinction that had not been achieved in the last four years.

A release from the Club says the Executive for the 2020-2021 year expects to maintain the standard of President’s Distinguished Status, as set by the outgoing executive, led by Alicia Kirby, the Club’s Immediate Past President.

The new President is Natalie Cummings who has been an avid Toastmaster for the past eight years. The other executive members are: Vice President for Education- Léanna Sutherland; Vice President for Membership-Jacqui English-Jacobs; Vice President for Public Relations Wendie Wilson; Secretary-Jackleen Wyllie; Treasurer-Jenieve Cato and Sargeant-at-Arms-Tamira Browne.

The Club meets every first and third Thursday of the month, from 5:00p.m. at the Girl Guides Headquarters. However, in keeping with COVID-19 protocols, the Club has opted to continue meetings online via the ZOOM platform. Persons may visit an online meeting via the information posted on the club’s Facebook and Instagram pages, @Imperial Champions Toastmasters Club.







