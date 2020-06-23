Prime Minister and Ministry of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, said the laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines makes provisions for police officers who are killed or injured in the line of duty.

He made the point in response to a question in Parliament yesterday.

Dr. Gonsalves said the police act makes provisions for the welfare of police officers on matters including injuries and gratuities.

Dr. Gonsalves said additional arrangements are also in place to assist police officers.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related