The Modern Parliament and Modern Court House Projects Loan Authorization Bill was passed in the House of Assembly last night, following extensive debate from Members of Parliament.

The Bill, tabled by Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves, seeks to authorize the Government to secure a loan to finance the Project.

Minister Gonsalves says the Government has obtained a 20-million US dollar concessionary loan from the Republic of China, Taiwan for the project.

Minister Gonsalves says a building will be constructed to house the Parliament Building on a temporary basis.

A resolution for the Medicinal Cannabis Industry Patient Access to Medicinal Cannabis Regulations 2020 was also approved at yesterday’s Meeting of Parliament.

The next Meeting of Parliament will be held on Thursday July 23rd at 10am







