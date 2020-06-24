Close to two thousand students are registered for CPEA

Close to two thousand students are registered to write the CPEA final exam tomorrow Thursday June 25th and Friday June 26th.

The Ministry of Education has increased the number of CPEA examinations centres from 16 to 57 this year, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry says this change was made in an effort to observe the social distancing protocol and to allow more students to take the CPEA final exam at their resident schools.

One thousand nine hundred and twenty (1,920) students will sit the exam, of which nine hundred and sixty four (964) are males and nine hundred and fifty-six (956) females.

The final exam comprises four multiple choice papers: Mathematics , Social Studies , Language Arts and Science.

Each paper consists of fifty (50) items and must each be completed within one hour and fifteen minutes. The external part of the CPEA accounts for 60% of the students’ total score and the School Based Assessment (SBA) or the internal component, accounts for the remaining 40%.

The CPEA is a regional assessment model offered by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC). The results will be released by CXC in July. This allows the Ministry of Education sufficient time to conduct its secondary placement exercise for the new academic year (2020-2021).







