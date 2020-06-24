Farmers are already reaping the benefits of the stimulus package provided by the government

Nearly one thousand farmers throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines have benefited from the stimulus package provided by the Government in response to the Covid 19 pandemic.

That’s according to Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Ceasar, who made the disclosure, as he responded to a question in Parliament on Monday about the 6 million dollar budgetary allocation for the agricultural sector

Minister Ceasar said some ten farmers have already benefited from the credit facility made available by the ministry of agriculture.

Minister Ceasar said the prolonged dry season is having a negative impact on the application process.







