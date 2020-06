MISS MARGERY (MAR-GER-RE) YVONNE LEWIS better known as MOR-GO of Byera died on Sunday June 14th at the age of 60. The funeral takes place on Saturday June 27th at the Gorse Apostolic Faith Mission. The viewing begins at 2:00 pm. The service begins at 3:00 pm. Burial will be at the Byera Cemetery.







