Physical and Social distancing could possibly inhibit the growth and development of children

Parents here have been warned that the isolation which results from the physical and social distancing measures implemented to combat the spread of Covid-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, could inhibit the growth and development of children.

The warning came from Psychologist Kimberly Cambridge, who was speaking on the UNICEF Radio COVID-19 Program which focused on the topic: How to protect the mental health of children and adolescents during the Covid 19 pandemic.

Miss Cambridge said children need to be socialized so that they can learn how to positively interact with others in society.

Ms. Cambridge also highlighted some of the steps that parents can take at home to reduce the impact of isolation.







