The government of St.Vincent and the Grenadines remains committed to ensuring the sustainability and profitability of the Ottley Hall Marina.

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves , gave the assurance while responding to a question in Parliament on Monday, in relation to government’s plans for the repair, development and operation of the shipyard.

Dr. Gonsalves, who has responsibility for air and sea ports, said significant financial resources are required to ensure the success of the project.

The Prime Minister noted that the government is continuing to hold discussions with potential investors, with an interest in the project.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related