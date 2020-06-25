Regional HIV Testing Day is tomorrow

Local Health Officials will be seeking to increase awareness about HIV tomorrow as part of activities to observe Regional HIV Testing Day.

Regional HIV Testing Day is commemorated each year on June 27th and is said to be an important entry point to HIV prevention, care, treatment and support.

HIV/AIDS Coordinator for Public Sector Entities, Winfield Tannis-Abbott highlighted the importance of observing the day.

Mr. Tannis who is also attached to the National AIDS Secretariat, says that Island-wide testing for HIV is being carried out to coincide with the day.







