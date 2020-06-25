St. Vincent and the Grenadines Olympic Committee joined with the rest of the world in celebration of Olympic Day

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Olympic Committee joined the rest of the world in celebrating Olympic Day on Tuesday, June 23rd in celebration of the establishment of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the modern Olympic Movement by Pierre de Coubertin in 1894.

In a message to mark the Day, President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Olympic Committee, Trevor Bailey acknowledged that the coronavirus has greatly impacted sports around the World and has negatively affected the training programme of athletes.

Bailey encouraged local athletes to continue to train, to stay calm and to remain focused.

Bailey said: “Use this period to reflect on your past competition, training and goals for the advancement of your sporting career. The situation has affected our coaches and administrators as well but we are all determined sports people and I believe that brighter days are coming.”

Bailey said the local NOC would continue to provide opportunities for athletes and coaches, with many affiliates finding creative ways to help athletes stay fit by organising online meetings and virtual competitions on different platforms.







