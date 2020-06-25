St. Vincent and the Grenadines to receive a Nautical Ambulance Vessel

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will soon have a Nautical Ambulance Vessel, following the signing of a contract between the Government and the Damen Shipyard Group.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during the Meeting of Parliament on Monday.

He said the vessel is expected to cost four million EC dollars and should arrive here in October this year.

Dr. Gonsalves explained the payment arrangements for the Medical vessel.

