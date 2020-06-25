The government has implemented a number of initiatives to address violence against women

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, said the government has embarked on a number of initiatives to address issues of sexual and other forms of violence against women in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He made the point while responding to a question in Parliament on Monday in relation to the government’s efforts to combat these atrocities and their impact on national security.

Dr. Gonsalves said tremendous resources have been allocated in the national budget to improve the capacity of law enforcement and the judiciary.

Dr. Gonsalves said efforts are also being made to improve the capacity of the various departments through training.







