CPEA Is Officially Over

Grade Six students from Primary schools across the country completed their CPEA final exam today.

Today the students wrote multiple choice papers in Language Arts and Science, after completing Mathematics and Social Science yesterday.

One thousand, nine hundred and twenty-nine (1,929) students were registered to take the Exam, at 57 Centres across the country.

The Ministry increased the number of Centres to allow for the social distancing protocol, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to allow more students to take the CPEA final exam at their resident schools.

The external part of the CPEA accounts for 60% of the students’ total score and the School-Based Assessment (SBA) or the internal component, accounts for the remaining 40%.

The CPEA is a regional assessment model offered by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC). The results will be released by CXC in July.







