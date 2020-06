MR KEITH I-TON of New York formerly of Kingstown and Coull’s Hill died in Peekskill, New York on Sunday June 21st at the age of 69. The funeral takes place in New York tomorrow, (Saturday June 27th). The viewing begins at 9:30 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Hillside Cemetery, Peekskill, New York.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related