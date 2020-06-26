Work on numerous Infrastructure projects are still ongoing

Work is ongoing on a number of infrastructure projects across the country, despite the economic fallout from the Covid 19 pandemic.

Word of this came from Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during NBC’s Face to Face programme this week. Dr. Gonsalves said the Pedestrian Access for Village Enhancement (PAVE) Project is progressing smoothly.

The Prime Minister said some 40 miles of footpaths are being paved under the project, which is being funded by the United Arab Emirates and the organization – Dubai Cares.

Dr. Gonsalves said funding has already been secured for a number of other projects throughout the country.







