EX-CWI PRESIDENT CAMERON FOR ICC TOP JOB

Former President of Cricket West Indies (CWI), Dave Cameron is now looking at the possibility of becoming Chairman of the International Cricket Council, the (ICC).

Reports suggest that Cameron will be seeking nomination for the post but is yet to seek support from CWI.

CWI’s Vice President, Dr. Kishore Shallow said he would wait to discuss it with the board after a formal request for support had been made.

The ICC Chairman, Shashank Manohar, will leave the post when his term ends this year. The ICC will discuss the election of a new President soon.

At the moment, frontrunner to fill the post is England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chairman, Colin Graves.

Graves will step down from his five-year term at the ECB in August, and is expected to be elected unopposed as President of the ICC.

Dave Cameron served as President of the CWI from 2013-2019.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related