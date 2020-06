One of the top past Table Tennis players in St Vincent and the Grenadines, Walter Richards died on 24th of this month at the age of 80 after ailing for some time.

Richards was the National Veterans Table Tennis Champion in St Vincent and the Grenadines for many years.

He was buried last Saturday morning at the Kingstown Cemetery after a funeral service at the Kingstown Evangelical Church at Victoria Park.







