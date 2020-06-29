The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce today hosted its Awards and Prize Giving Ceremony for its 2020 Essay Writing Competition.

Anna Warrican of the St. Vincent Girls High School was awarded the top prize in the Envoys Category, while Mikayla Friday of the SVG Community College received top honors in the Ambassadors Category.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Sandy Peters-Phillips, said the competition gave students the opportunity to share their views on topics relating to trade, diplomacy and consumer affairs.

Mrs. Peters-Phillips said the competition forms part of the Ministry’s public outreach programme.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related