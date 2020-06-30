Infectious Diseases Specialist, Dr. Jerrol Thompson is appealing to Vincentians to pay close attention to their health and the foods they consume in the fight against Diabetes and other Non-Communicable Diseases also known as NCD’S.

He made this appeal during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio this morning.

Dr. Thompson said over the past thirty years Diabetes has become a very serious health issue.

Dr. Thompson said Vincentians must adopt healthier lifestyles in the fight against Diabetes.







