The Ministry of Education is working to streamline the platforms being used by students for E-learning during the Covid 19 pandemic

The Ministry of Education said it is working to streamline the platforms being used by students for E-learning during the Covid 19 pandemic.

This assurance came from Deputy Chief Education Officer, Dixton Findlay during the recent launch of the STEM SVG Educational Institute. The Institute is an Online Learning Platform, which provides online teaching services to Vincentians.

Mr. Findlay said the launch of the Institute comes at a time when E-learning has taken on added importance, because of the COVID 19 Pandemic.

Mr. Findlay said the STEM SVG Educational Institute will revolutionize the way online teaching is conducted here.







