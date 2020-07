Gros Islet Cannon Blasters defeated Labourie Bay Royals by 16 runs in the Dream 11 St Lucia Ten/10 Cricket Championship at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium at Gros Islet, St Lucia yesterday.

The scores: Gros Islet Cannon Blasters 119 for 5 off 10-overs; (Garvin Surieux 29 not out, Verneillius Gabriel 28, Dalton Polius 25; Rick Moses 3 for 17).

Labourie Bay Royals 103 for 4 off 10-overs; (Danlee Antoine 43, Murlan Sammy 30 not out; Dornan Edward 2 for 11).







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related