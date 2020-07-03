Persons involved in the Dental Profession here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, will be required to adhere to new protocols in light of the COVID 19 pandemic.

This is according to Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Cuthbert Knights, while speaking at the opening of a National Dental Symposium on Monday.

Mr. Knights advised the Dentists not to become complacent and follow protocols and guidelines to protect themselves and others from the virus.

The National Dental Symposium was held at the Conference Room of the Seventh Day Adventist Church Mission under the theme Navigating the Return to Dental Practice, the New Normal.







