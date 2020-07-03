Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonalves said the government continues to extend duty-free concessions on vehicle purchases to several categories of public servants in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme this week, Dr. Gonsalves said the concessions are outlined in the terms of employment for several categories of workers in the public service.

Dr. Gonsalves said this applies to persons employed at the level of Permanent Secretaries or heads of department grade and above.

And, Dr. Gonsalves also noted that other categories of works may be able to access 100 percent financing on vehicle purchases.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related